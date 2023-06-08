Off Broadstreet Cabaret Dessert Theatre at 305 Commercial Street in downtown Nevada City presents the second in the five part American Roots Music series by local band BuckStar, presenting iconic country music from the early 20th Century, interpreted through the amazing vocal stylings of BuckStar lead singer Jennifer Knapp and her talented daughter China Rose Kopp.
In this second installment, the group will present many traditional American songs that date back to the early 1900s, such as Hesitation Blues, This Train, made popular by Big Mama Thorton, Lovesick Blues, made famous by Hank Williams Sr., Down in the Meadow, made famous by Bill Monroe, Back in Baby’s Arms, made famous by Patsy Cline and Little Sparrow from the 1700s made famous by Dolly Parton.