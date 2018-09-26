Brush up on those acting skills: Evolving Actor Scene Study Workshop with James Wagner in Grass Valley

Sierra Stages announces an upcoming acting workshop with guest instructor James Wagner, according to a release.

The course will take place from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Sierra Stages Studio in Grass Valley on three consecutive Monday evenings — Oct. 15, 22 and 29.

The fee is $150, and enrollment is limited to 10 students. Auditors are invited for $20 a session. A limited number of scholarships are available.

Wagner is a theatre and film actor based in Los Angeles and frequently teaches at Berkeley Repertory Theatre and The American Conservatory Theatre. He will be playing John Proctor in Arthur Miller's "The Crucible" at Sacramento Theatre Company beginning a run late September.

He has been seen in roles at The American Conservatory Theatre, San Jose Repertory Theatre, the Aurora Theatre, the San Francisco Playhouse, LA Theatre Works, B-Street Theatre and the Marin Theatre Company.

This scene study class is integrative and inspirational; it is designed for intermediate/advanced actors.

Recommended Stories For You

According to Wagner, "It will help you develop in three ways: personally, artistically, and professionally — and you will discover the powerful synergy of working on all three together."

He continues, "Targeted scene study will help you develop the emotional and technical skills you need to make a leap in your acting, and group coaching will help you formulate and refine professional goals and strategies, so can get your work out of the classroom and into the world."

Local theatre director/actor Sandra Rockman has attended intensives with Wagner in Berkeley.

"I feel fortunate to have studied with James several times and feel that I always come away from his workshops with many new ideas and approaches to deepening the acting process, these I include in my own acting classes here," Rockman said.

All students will correspond with the instructor prior to the course to formulate clear and specific objectives for the class.

Pre-registration for the workshop is required. To register, visit http://www.SierraStages.org or call Sierra Stages at 530-346-3210.

For more information about Wagner, visit http://www.jameslouiswagner.com.

Source: Sierra Stages