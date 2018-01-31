Bruce Cockburn: Activist & musician to come to The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley

TICKETS: $47 Members, $52 General Public. Tickets at The Center for the Arts Box Office or by calling 530-274-8384 ext 14

Canadian musical legend Bruce Cockburn returns to Grass Valley for a solo concert at The Center for the Arts on Monday.

Bruce Cockburn has enjoyed an illustrious career shaped by politics, spirituality, and musical diversity. His remarkable journey has seen him embrace folk, jazz, rock, and worldbeat styles while travelling to such far-flung places as Guatemala, Mali, Mozambique, and Nepal, and writing memorable songs about his ever-expanding world of wonders.

"My job," he said, "is to try and trap the spirit of things in the scratches of pen on paper and the pulling of notes out of metal."

That scratching and pulling has earned Cockburn high praise as an exceptional songwriter and a revered guitarist. His songs of romance, protest, and spiritual discovery are among the best to have emerged from Canada over the last 40 years. His guitar playing, both acoustic and electric, has placed him in the company of the world's top instrumentalists.

And he remains deeply respected for his activism on issues from native rights and land mines to the environment and Third World debt, working for organizations such as Oxfam, Amnesty International, Doctors Without Borders, and Friends of the Earth.

Throughout his career, Cockburn has deftly captured the joy, pain, fear, and faith of human experience in song. Whether singing about retreating to the country or going up against chaos, tackling imperialist lies or embracing ecclesiastical truths, he has always expressed a tough yet hopeful stance: to kick at the darkness till it bleeds daylight.

"We can't settle for things as they are," he said. "If you don't tackle the problems, they're going to get worse."

For his many achievements, the Ottawa-born artist has been honored with 12 Juno Awards, an induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, and a Governor General's Performing Arts Award, and has been made an Officer of the Order of Canada. But he never rests on his laurels.

"I'd rather think about what I'm going to do next," said Cockburn. "My models for graceful aging are guys like John Lee Hooker and Mississippi John Hurt, who never stop working till they drop, as I fully expect to be doing, and just getting better as musicians and as human beings."