BLUES

The “Brownsville Blues Review”, the headliners from the Brownsville Blues Festival, will perform at the Marisa Funk Theater on September 3, 2023.

The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome “Brownsville Blues Review”, the headliners from the Brownsville Blues Festival, to the Marisa Funk Theater on September 3, 2023. These are some of the best blues acts in the Bay Area and Sacramento and are sure to satisfy any style of a blues lover’s taste. From Willie G’s mighty horn section and R&B to Tia Carroll’s soulful rock and blues, and Kyle Rowland’s mastering of Chicago-style, show-stopping blues harmonica and slide guitar, this is an event you don’t want to miss!

Oakland’s Willie G has been a solid, horn-heavy blues artist veteran for more than two decades. Hailing from Hallsville, TX, in the ‘60s, G got out of the military and started working with Bay Area R&B vocal groups “The Chancellors” and “The Capitols”. Then in 1968, he struck out on his own and started to tour California. G’s work as a bluesman finally paid off years later in 1993, when he was presented the Blues Contribution Award by the Bay Area Blues Society.