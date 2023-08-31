The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome “Brownsville Blues Review”, the headliners from the Brownsville Blues Festival, to the Marisa Funk Theater on September 3, 2023. These are some of the best blues acts in the Bay Area and Sacramento and are sure to satisfy any style of a blues lover’s taste. From Willie G’s mighty horn section and R&B to Tia Carroll’s soulful rock and blues, and Kyle Rowland’s mastering of Chicago-style, show-stopping blues harmonica and slide guitar, this is an event you don’t want to miss!
Oakland’s Willie G has been a solid, horn-heavy blues artist veteran for more than two decades. Hailing from Hallsville, TX, in the ‘60s, G got out of the military and started working with Bay Area R&B vocal groups “The Chancellors” and “The Capitols”. Then in 1968, he struck out on his own and started to tour California. G’s work as a bluesman finally paid off years later in 1993, when he was presented the Blues Contribution Award by the Bay Area Blues Society.
Willie G is a compelling vocalist, focusing on soul, R&B, blues, and jazz, delivering a unique brand of high energy for each power-packed performance. With a strong Bay Area presence on the music scene, Willie G possesses a velvet smooth bass, baritone, and tenor voice, coupled with an impressive stage presence.
Little Village recording artist Tia Carroll will light up the stage with her soulful sounds. Award-winning California native Tia Carroll has quietly accumulated one of the most impressive entertainment resumes in the Bay Area and has become one of the most sought-after female singers on the West Coast. Tia has headlined venues and festivals all over the world with her band as well as some very well-established host bands. She has shared stages with legends Ray Charles, Jimmy McCracklin, Syl Johnson, Sugar Pie DeSanto and B.B King, Tommy Castro, Elvin Bishop, Igor Prado, and Eric Gales. Tia has earned a reputation for her upbeat and engaging manner on stage and audiences around the world are treated to an unforgettable show.
Kyle Rowland dishes out a sauté of boisterous Chicago and swampy Texas blues with a pinch of West Coast swing. Danceable and listenable, his show will have you wanting more, with your toes tapping into the next morning. Rowland quickly and naturally developed his own sound. With help from a few of his heroes such as James Cotton, Lazy Lester, Hubert Sumlin, Matt “Guitar” Murphy, and many others, Rowland learned specific techniques of stage presence, the music business, and several highly revered harmonica secrets. In August of 2022, Rowland signed an endorsement deal with harmonica company, Hohner, which he has proudly used for his entire career. Kyle will be representing the Sacramento Blues Society at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, in January of 2024. The International Blues Challenge, the world’s largest gathering of blues musicians, represents the worldwide search for blues bands and solo/duo blues performers ready for the international stage, yet just needing that extra big break.
Don’t miss these “Brownsville Blues Review” all-stars at The Center for the Arts on September 3, 2023.