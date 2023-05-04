Brothers Comatose

The Morrison brothers are not alone in the world of folk and bluegrass sibling acts. From the Avett Brothers to the White Brothers with the McCormick Brothers in-between, there is a long-standing tradition of families playing this kind of music.

 Submitted photo

Saddle up and shine your spurs, The Brothers Comatose are making their first appearance at Miners Foundry Friday, May 5. 

When they’re not headlining The Fillmore for a sold-out show or appearing at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival, the band is out on the road performing across America, Canada, Australia, and hosting their very own music festival, Comatopia, in the Sierra foothills.  