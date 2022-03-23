Broken Compass Bluegrass to play Wild Eye Pub

What started as a casual jam around a bonfire during quarantine has blossomed into one of Northern California’s hottest up and coming jamgrass bands: Broken Compass Bluegrass. Consisting of Kyle Ledson, Django Ruckrich and Mei Lin Heirendt, Broken Compass Bluegrass is gearing up for a spring and summer full of gigs and regional festivals.

Kyle Ledson, 20, has been honing his mandolin and songwriting skills since he was a young kid. From Camptonville, Kyle currently lives in Chico where he is studying Recording Arts at CSU. He has recorded two albums of original songs which make up a good part of Broken Compass’ repertoire. Django Ruckrich, 17, has been shredding guitar and mandolin strings and amazing audiences since he was little, playing around town and abroad with his family band. Mei Lin Heirendt, noted for her emotive vocals, has been playing fiddle since she was six years old. All three are steeped in bluegrass, having originally met in the Youth Program at the California Bluegrass Association’s annual Father’s Day Bluegrass Festival at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Broken Compass Bluegrass is excited to be returning to Wild Eye Pub in Grass Valley, a great venue that fosters and supports the local music scene. Along with some delicious food and drinks, you can be sure to enjoy a lively evening of Broken Compass originals, with a healthy dose of bluegrass, jamgrass, Grateful Dead covers, and just a touch of country thrown in for fun. This event is likely to sell out: getting tickets early is recommended.

