Local band Broken Compass Bluegrass is still new, and is already a rising star. They’re just back from a string of regional festivals — Father’s Day Bluegrass, Hog Farm Hideaway, and High Sierra Music Fest! They’ve previously sold out several shows at Wild Eye Pub. Luckily, this week is their first show on the Pub’s outdoor creekside stage—with more room to perform, more audience seating, and more fun!
Emerging as a band in 2021, Broken Compass Bluegrass has already been recognized for their tight arrangements, tasteful playing, and distinguished songwriting. The band performs a mix of jamgrass, bluegrass, country, and Grateful Dead material, among numerous originals.
Based in northern California, Broken Compass Bluegrass includes Kyle Ledson, Django Ruckrich, Mei Lin Heirendt, and Sam Jacobs. Though still mostly teenagers, they are no strangers to the music industry. All four are seasoned performers, multi-instrumentalists, songwriters, and singers and have established themselves as some of California’s most prominent up-and-coming youth.
Now coming together as a band, they are a fresh force in the music scene today.
Hot off the press is their debut album, FOOL’S GOLD, released March 31, 2023, available on both compact disc and 140g Vinyl!
BCB will perform at Wild Eye Pub on the edge of Wolf Creek, this Saturday, July 8, at 7 p.m. The creekside setting offers more seating, full shade, a creek breeze, and that sweet summertime vibe. The creek breeze cools off in the evening; layers are a good idea. This seated (or dancing!) outdoor dinner show is open to all ages. Come share the cool, starry night with the BCB crew!
This creekside event is presented supper club style, with tableside dining and beverage service offered throughout the event. Wild Eye Pub offers freshly crafted food from local and organic sources, and a full bar with regional brews, wines, and spirits, in a comfy supper club, with an easy vibe.
Reservations are strongly recommended for both the show and for dining, at https://www.wildeyepub.com/tickets-1. Advance tickets are $20 online — and reservations can be made at the same time.
For this outdoor event, seating begins one hour prior to the event. We don’t “turn over tables”—so you can keep your table for the entire show. The cover fee helps us pay and feed the performers. Thank you for supporting live performing artists!
Pub has parking. Additional free public parking can be found at the corner of Mill & McCourtney, a two-minute walk. Mellow dogs & kids are welcome at some events—but please call ahead to ask.