Broken Compass

Broken Compass Bluegrass band plays at Wild Eye Pub on July 8.

 Provided photo

Local band Broken Compass Bluegrass is still new, and is already a rising star. They’re just back from a string of regional festivals — Father’s Day Bluegrass, Hog Farm Hideaway, and High Sierra Music Fest! They’ve previously sold out several shows at Wild Eye Pub. Luckily, this week is their first show on the Pub’s outdoor creekside stage—with more room to perform, more audience seating, and more fun!

Emerging as a band in 2021, Broken Compass Bluegrass has already been recognized for their tight arrangements, tasteful playing, and distinguished songwriting. The band performs a mix of jamgrass, bluegrass, country, and Grateful Dead material, among numerous originals.