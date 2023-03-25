Nevada County Arts Council announces its seventh annual Sierra Poetry Festival, according to a press release.
During a month-long celebration of poetry, this day-long event will take place on Saturday, April 15, at The Center for the Arts, as National Poetry Month and Arts, Culture & Creativity Month collide, the release states.
“From the rolling foothills of California’s Gold Country to the rugged High Sierra, the Sierra Poetry Festival has brought our rich literary community together to celebrate the spoken word and reach out to brand new audiences in fresh ways,” the release states.
The festival’s signature events include keynote addresses, workshops, “un-workshops”, open mics, youth recitations and much more.
Starting now and throughout the month of April local and regional poets of all ages will be reading, reciting, or singing out their poetry at 15 pop-up events across Nevada County (see sidebar). Pop-up events leading up to and after the mainstage festival on April 15 are diverse, according to the release. From ekphrastic poetry presentations at ASiF, to community open mics in galleries; to tasting room workshops in which any member of the public can give poetry a go; to enjoying the work of poets and poetry ensembles as a listening member of an audience.
Mid-month, the main stage event at The Center for the Arts will host some of the council’s most exciting local, national and international poets and performers, the release states. The “Un-Keynote” presenter this year, Lee Herrick, was recently selected as the tenth Poet Laureate of California, and the first Asian American to serve in the role, according to the release. Born in Daejeon, South Korea, Herrick grew up in Modesto. He has taught in Qingdao, China, and for Kundiman, a national non-profit organization dedicated to nurturing generations of writers and readers of Asian American literature. He is the author of three books of poetry: Scar and Flower, Gardening Secrets of the Dead, and This Many Miles from Desire.
Other main stage presenters include Dorianne Laux, a finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry; Joseph Millar, winner of fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts; Jamaica Baldwin, associate editor of Prairie Schooner, whose debut poetry collection Bone Language published by YesYes Books will be out in April; Maw Shein Win, Burmese American poet, editor, and educator whose most recent book Storage Unit for the Spirit House, was nominated for a Northern California Book Award and shortlisted for the Golden Poppy Award; Indigo Moor, poet laureate emeritus of Sacramento, whose award-winning works include Tap-Root, In the Room of Thirsts & Hungers, and Through the Stonecutter’s Window.
Local poets include Iranian-born Rooja Mohassessy, her debut collection When Your Sky Runs Into Mine was the winner of the 22nd Annual Elixir Poetry Award; Gail Entrekin, Poetry Editor of Hip Pocket Press and Editor of the online environmental literary magazine, Canary; And long-time resident of the San Juan Ridge, Doc Dachtler whose collections of poems and stories include Drawknife, Waiting for Chains at Pearl’s, Skidmarks and Snowgeese, Why Am I Telling You This? and A Little Stream & Star Twinkle as well as two music albums.
Sierra Poetry Festival’s planning team are excited about the festival’s international presence this year, the release states.
“Live from Australia, we welcome a conversation with celebrated Australian poet, essayist, and teacher Mark Tredinnick, along with one of the most important Aboriginal artists and poets today, Judith Nangala Crispin,” Sands Hall said.
Nevada County Arts Council inaugurated Sierra Poetry Festival in 2017 alongside California Poet Laureate Dana Gioia.
“It was a seminal moment for poetry in rural Northern California,” Eliza Tudor, executive director at the council, said. “Not only were we acknowledging our own rich culture of literary arts, but inviting some of the nation’s most inspiring poets and presenters. We were bringing poetry in from the margins.”
For more information about Sierra Poetry Festival, and to buy tickets, see SierraPoetryFestival.org.
For more information about California Arts, Culture & Creativity Month, see nevadacountyarts.org/arts-culture-creativity-month.
SIERRA POETRY FESTIVAL’S POP-UP SCHEDULE Poems on Belonging at the Rood at the Eric Rood Government Building Goes on until April 30 Song of Poetry / Poetry of Song at The Wild Eye Pub Sunday, March 26, Doors 3:30 / Event: 4 p.m. Five Dudes on Love at Elixart Thursday, March 30, Doors 7; Reading 7:30 p.m. Reception: Ekphrastic Fantastic: Art-Inspired Poetry at Asif Studios Friday, March 31, 5 to 8 p.m. Bring Your Fool Self at Carson Art Saturday, April 1, 5 to 7 p.m. Cornucopia: Nevada County Poets Read at The Wild Eye Pub Monday, April 3, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Fundraiser Pizza Night at the Northridge in Nevada City Monday, April 10, 5 to 9 p.m. Dine in or Take Out Five Nevada County Women Poets at The Stone House Wednesday, April 12, 6 to 7:30 p.m. The Poetry Crashers at The Chambers Project Thursday, April 13, 6 to 8 p.m. Poetry Happy Hour Celebrating National Poetry Month at Communal Café Thursday, April 20, 5 to 6 p.m. Melange: Art Show and Poetry Reading at Nevada City Winery Friday, April 21, 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. Poetic Crossings, Past & Present: San Juan Ridge Poets at North Columbia Schoolhouse Saturday, April 22, Doors 6. Reading 7 p.m. Poetry in The Park at Empire Mine Park Saturday, April 29, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Rooja Mohassessy at ASiF Art Center Thursday, May 4, 5 to 7 p.m. Sierra Poetry Festival Media Lounge at Nevada City Winery Friday, April 14, 5 to 7 p.m.