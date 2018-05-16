Bright minds: Sierra Economics and Science Foundation TechTest2018 Survivors Breakfast finalists

The Sierra Economic and Science Foundation held their 13th annual TechTest Math and Science Competition Survivors Breakfast on April 25 at Tofanelli's in Grass Valley.

The Survivors Breakfast is recognition for the students who challenged the SESF Merit Scholarship Exam held on March 18 in the Nevada Union Science Lecture Hall.

This year twelve seniors and one junior took the challenge, the seniors for the $15,000 in prize money and the lone junior practicing for the TechTest2019 Challenge.

Many students were joined by their parents to learn who the top three scoring test takers were in 2018.

The top three in alphabetical order were Chase Bastian, Ryan Brott, and Michael Huetter.

Final position will be announced on Scholarship Awards Nights Thursday, May 24, and June 1.

The Sierra Economics and Science Foundation sponsored the scholarship exam and organized the breakfast with assistance from Nevada Union District Scholarship/Fund Development Coordinator's office.

Sierra Economics and Science Foundation is a (501(c)3) organization funded by SESF's board members and community sponsors.

The goal of the foundation is to encourage more students to seek higher education in science, technology, engineering and math.

More information about SESF and TechTest is on their website at http://sesfoundation.org.