Bridging faith and music: Two Nevada County choirs to participate in Sacramento region’s first multi-faith Church Choir Festival

When: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10

SacSings Sacred, the Sacramento area's first multi-faith church choir festival will be held on Saturday, Feb. 10, at Pleasant Grove Community Church in Roseville.

Nineteen choirs — including choirs from Nevada City United Methodist Church and Grass Valley's Calvary Bible Church — will perform selections of their favorite inspirational music before joining together to perform two joint pieces.

Represented among the choirs will be eight Christian denominations (and three non-denominational Christian churches), plus Jewish and Buddhist choirs.

Starting at 10 a.m., there will be morning and afternoon performances of nine and 10 choirs respectively, with the event concluding at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are free and are available. They can be ordered from http://www.bit.ly/SacSingsSacred.

The purpose of SacSings Sacred is to celebrate the faith-based traditional choir and sacred choral music, new and old.

It is conceived as a day of discovery, sharing, and fellowship — an opportunity for singers and the audience to connect with one another through the beautiful sacred music that bridges faith traditions and styles of worship.

SacSings Sacred is sponsored by the Sacramento Valley Choral Coalition, a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to promote choral singing throughout the Sacramento region, and serve the needs of choral organizations of all kinds: community, college, church, and school.

The Coalition sponsors choral showcases, large-scale singing events, an online calendar of upcoming concerts, a monthly newsletter, and educational events.

For more information visit http://www.svchoralcoalition.org.