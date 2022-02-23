BriarPatch presents ‘The Co-op Wars’: A virtual film screening and Q & A with Producer Erik Esse

Join BriarPatch Food Co-op March 1 -10 for a special online screening of “The Co-op Wars,” a documentary illuminating the dramatic origins of food co-ops that shaped the way we eat.

“The Co-op Wars” tells the story of the idealistic youth who tried to build an alternative to corporate capitalism in the 1970s. The film depicts the violent struggle that almost tore these young freethinkers apart and the journey that led them to places they never imagined.

In the 1970s, young people in Twin Cities radicalized by the Vietnam War created a unique counterculture economy featuring dozens of food cooperatives. Powered by idealism and camaraderie, they created stores that offered whole foods unavailable in supermarkets and acted as thriving social hubs. But a shadowy revolutionary group exploited conflicts over class and race to try to seize the movement for its own ends. The ensuing clash pitted friends and comrades in a sometimes-violent struggle over who and what co-ops stood for.

Narrated by Peter Coyote, “The Co-op Wars” captures a pivotal moment in the history of post-1960s politics and demonstrates the unique nature of cooperatives as vessels for community-directed social change. Thought-provoking for co-op owners, this documentary is sure to please everyone interested in creating a better world.

At the end of the film, check out an exclusive Q & A with Producer Erik Esse, BriarPatch General Manager Chris Maher and BriarPatch Board Members examining the issues raised in the film, how they connect us with the past and future of the national food co-op movement and how this impacts the work we do locally.

ABOUT PRODUCER ERIK ESSE

Erik Esse has worked in film and television marketing and distribution at FilmNorth and the Independent Television Service (ITVS). His work in the food and co-op movements includes serving as director of the Local Fair Trade Network, as a staff member of Central Co-op in Seattle and North Country Co-op in Minneapolis and as organizer of the US Conference of Workplace Democracies, the Midwest Worker Cooperative Conference and the Farmworker Conference for Fair Trade.

