‘Breaking Bread for Our Watershed’ — Fall fundraiser from Sierra Streams Institute
October 12, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHO: Hosted by Sierra Streams Institute
WHAT: Breaking Bread for Our Watershed
WHEN: 4-8 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Sierra Friends Center, 13075 Woolman Lane, Nevada City
TICKETS: Tickets are $80/person. Visit https://sierrastreamsinstitute.org/ or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/breaking-bread-for-our-watershed-tickets-48810352077
INFO: For more information, contact Becca Warner at becca@sierrastreams.org
Sierra Streams Institute will be hosting its fall harvest fundraiser and celebration "Breaking Bread for Our Watershed" from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at the Sierra Friends Center, 13075 Woolman Lane, Nevada City, according to a release.
Explore fern-filled riparian areas, open meadows, and beautiful mixed conifer, oak woodland, chaparral forests on a naturalist guided nature walk; gather on the lawn under lantern strung oaks, picnic style with friends, family, and like-minded watershed stewards; and enjoy live music, farm-to-fork food, lawn games and local beer and wine.
Support goes to developing Sierra Streams Institute's Citizen Science and Environmental Center: the hub for environmental monitoring, restoration, education and inspiration of young scientists.
For tickets and more information visit https://sierrastreamsinstitute.org/ or contact Becca Warner at becca@sierrastreams.org.
Source: Sierra Streams Institute
