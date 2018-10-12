‘Breaking Bread for Our Watershed’ — Fall fundraiser from Sierra Streams Institute

INFO: For more information, contact Becca Warner at becca@sierrastreams.org

WHAT: Breaking Bread for Our Watershed

WHO: Hosted by Sierra Streams Institute

Sierra Streams Institute will be hosting its fall harvest fundraiser and celebration "Breaking Bread for Our Watershed" from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at the Sierra Friends Center, 13075 Woolman Lane, Nevada City, according to a release.

Explore fern-filled riparian areas, open meadows, and beautiful mixed conifer, oak woodland, chaparral forests on a naturalist guided nature walk; gather on the lawn under lantern strung oaks, picnic style with friends, family, and like-minded watershed stewards; and enjoy live music, farm-to-fork food, lawn games and local beer and wine.

Support goes to developing Sierra Streams Institute's Citizen Science and Environmental Center: the hub for environmental monitoring, restoration, education and inspiration of young scientists.

Source: Sierra Streams Institute