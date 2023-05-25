Mayo Ranch is proud to host the “Boots, Buck & Wild Rags” Western Gala on Saturday, May 27, to raise funds for Injured Veterans – Welcome Home Vets, local first responders, Future Farmers of America, and Penn Valley Lions Club. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to these organizations. The event will take place at Mayo Ranch, home to West Coast Equine Sports Therapy, located at 19600 Kneebone Court, Penn Valley. Gates will open at 3 p.m., and attendees can enjoy a range of activities throughout the day, including ranch demonstrations, ranch stands, and a delicious BBQ dinner. Country Music’s “The Buck Ford Band” will provide live music and entertainment, and guests can dance under the stars. “Our goal is to honor our veterans and other local organizations who do so much for our community,” said John Mayo, Mayo Ranch Owner. “We are proud to support Injured Vets, Welcome Home Vets, local first responders, local Future Farmers of America, and Penn Valley Lions Club through this event.” Tickets can be purchased online at www.mayoranch.com. Discounts are available for advanced purchasers. Ticket prices range from $35 — $75, and children under 10 receive a free hot dog, chips, and an apple. Sponsorships for the event are appreciated and can be made on the website. “This will be a zero-waste event and all ages are welcome,” said John Mayo. “We encourage everyone to join us for a fun-filled day of Western entertainment while supporting these worthy causes.” Welcome Home Vets is a 501©3 nonprofit organization: Tax ID 27-1398136 For more information about the Boots, Buck & Wild Rags Western Gala, visit Mayo Ranch at
