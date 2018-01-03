Bootlegs to rock the Open Book in Grass Valley

Bootlegs are a three-piece rock band comprised of local teens Ty Rodrigues, Brennan Williams, and Trevor Chandler. They will be performing a live set at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Open Book, 671 Maltman Drive in Grass Valley.

The teenage three-piece Bootlegs have been playing locally at Coopers and around Nevada County. Their first full-length album, "Stump Grinder," can be heard on YouTube, but their first official studio recording is in progress now.

The group wants to introduce all ages to their music, which is why they decided to give a free show at the Open Book (though they are accepting donations to help support their band).

"I saw them at Coopers and was blown away by their talent and sound," said Angela Sells, co-owner of the Open Book. "I had to see and hear more, which is why we reached out to them about performing at the Open Book."

It'll be a standing room show, with the walls of books amplifying an already intimate atmosphere, so their electric energy (and instruments) and punk rock ethos will be the venue's most raw set yet.

According to local pop philosopher Mike Meals of N.C. Music Magazine, "Bootlegs are rising young superstars rapidly ascending above the nightclubs of Nevada City and are eagerly evolving from a formidable force of punk rock reckoning into a full blown bad boy boogie hybrid of power crunchin' coolness."

The show is free and open to all ages. Donations appreciated and will support the band. Refreshments will also be available for purchase during the event.