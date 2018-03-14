Bootlegs to rock the Open Book in Grass Valley

COST: Free and open to all ages. Donations appreciated and will support the band

Bootlegs are a three-piece rock band comprised of local teens Ty Rodrigues, Brennan Williams, and Trevor Chandler. They will be performing a live set at the Open Book with opener Dirtie Dan at 7:30 p.m. Friday at 671 Maltman Drive in Grass Valley.

According to local pop philosopher Mike Meals of N.C. Music Magazine, "Bootlegs are rising young superstars rapidly ascending above the nightclubs of Nevada City and are eagerly evolving from a formidable force of punk rock reckoning into a full blown bad boy boogie hybrid of power crunchin' coolness."

Their first full-length album "Stump Grinder" can be heard on YouTube, but their first official studio recording is in progress now. They want to introduce all ages to their music, which is why they decided to give a free show at the Open Book. It'll be a standing room show, with the walls of books amplifying an already intimate atmosphere, so their electric energy (and instruments) and punk rock ethos will be raw.

"I saw them at Coopers and was blown away by their talent and sound. I'm so excited to have them back at the store," said Angela Sells, who co-runs the Open Book.

Refreshments will be available for purchase during the event.