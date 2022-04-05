‘Book of Dust’ showing at Sutton Cinemas
Live theater returns to the silver screen this week when National Theatre Live, the groundbreaking initiative to broadcast world-class theater from the National Theatre in London to cinemas around the world, showcases its latest offering, “The Book of Dust, La Belle Sauvage.” The program will be presented at Sutton Cinemas on Thursday at 7 p.m. and again next Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Set twelve years before the epic His Dark Materials trilogy (“The Golden Compass,” “The Subtle Knife,” “The Amber Spyglass”), this gripping adaptation revisits author Philip Pullman’s fantastical world in which waters are rising and storms are brewing. Two young people and their dæmons, with everything at stake, find themselves at the center of a terrifying manhunt. In their care is a tiny child called Lyra Belacqua, and in that child lies the fate of the future. And as the waters rise around them, powerful adversaries conspire for mastery of Dust: salvation to some, the source of infinite corruption to others.
Eighteen years after his ground breaking production of His Dark Materials at the National Theatre, director Nicholas Hytner returns to Pullman’s parallel universe. The play is captured live from London’s Bridge Theatre.
Tickets may be purchased at the Sutton Cinemas Box Office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com.
KNOW & GO
WHO: Sierra Theaters presents
WHAT: National Theatre Live – “The Book of Dust, La Belle Sauvage”
WHEN: Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, April 13, at 1 p.m.
WHERE: Sutton Cinemas, 399 Sutton Way, Grass Valley
TICKETS: $18 Adult, $15 Child/Senior. Available online at http://www.sierratheaters.com or at the Sutton Cinemas Box Office
MORE INFO: Visit http://www.sierratheaters.com or call 530-477-9000
