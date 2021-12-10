Book launch at Wild Eye Pub today

Local author Nory Fussell is pleased to announce the release of his new memoir, “Life’s Rebellion, A Beautiful Death.” A book launch event is planned for Sunday afternoon, Dec. 12, 3 p.m., at the Wild Eye Pub on Mill Street.

This book began as a series of vignettes written after Fussell’s father, at 94, had chosen to die of voluntarily stopping eating and drinking (VSED). Both the dying and the writing were processes of choice and empowerment that yielded many stories of humor, sorrow and healing. Reflections on his rocky relationship with his father took Fussell back through his own varied life’s adventures and travels, from a bicultural childhood at play in in the jungles of Panama to his 1972 love-at-first-sight of the Yuba River. Along the way there are stories of music, baseball, military service, and first explorations of life in the USA.

“Life’s Rebellion, A Beautiful Death” is peppered with philosophical and political quotes and musings meant to bring readers to a pause for reflection.

At the book launch event Fussell will read excerpts, talk about the writing experience and field questions. Refreshments and music will be offered and, of course, there will books available for sale and signing. In the spirit of community health and safety, it is required that folks in attendance be masked and vaccinated.

“Make a friend here. Allow yourself the pleasure of this restorative memoir,” said Gene Berson, local poet.