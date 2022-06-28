Book detailing Nevada City’s Pine Grove Cemetery wins national recognition

Nevada City was recently brought to national and international limelight with the announcement of Independent Publisher’s annual “IPPY” book awards. The literary IPPYs are awarded every year in a number of categories, and “Their Spirits Took Flight” won two separate awards in the 2022 competition: Best Cover Design (silver medal, worldwide), and Best Regional Non-Fiction (gold medal, West-Mountain region).

The Independent Publisher Book Awards honor the year’s best independently published titles from around the world. The awards are intended to bring increased recognition to the thousands of exemplary independent, university, and self-published books released each year.

“Receiving not only one, but two awards – a silver and a gold – for ‘Their Spirits Took Flight,’ brought me much joy!,” says book author Brian Suwada. “And,” he adds, “bringing a little attention towards my book is a good thing; good for Nevada City – good for the living residents of Nevada City, and those residents whose spirits took flight.”

About the Book

“Their Spirits Took Flight: Nevada City’s Historic Pine Grove Cemetery,“ introduces readers to the remarkable residents of Nevada City, and relates the history of the town through the lives of some of the earliest pioneers. You’ll meet veterans of various wars, congressmen and other public officials, people who worked as domestics, miners, teamsters, and in the sawmills and local bordellos; all of whom left this Earth between 1854 – 1961. Their stories are here, featuring thousands of biographical sketches and more than 140 photographs and other images.

The book includes a directory of pioneers and early citizens residing within, a cemetery map, and touches upon cemetery symbolism and death related customs of the late 19th and early 20th century.

“Their Spirits Took Flight“ can be purchased at select independent bookstores, or ordered online at Banner Mountain Press (www.BannerMountainPress.com).

About the Author

Brian Suwada is a retired librarian, with a Master’s degree in Library & Information Science. He was born in Sacramento and has many relatives interred in Nevada City’s Pine Grove Cemetery. Feeling the magnetic pull of Nevada City all his life, Brian has turned his attention to uncovering the stories of those distant permanent residents who were once seduced by Nevada City’s charms.