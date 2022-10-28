‘Boo’gie Halloween weekend at Miners Foundry

The Velvet Foxes (Cassidy Joy and Lorraine Gervais) will be joined by Chris and John Kelly, Kate Haight and the Super Fly Orchestra at the Disco Inferno Halloween Party at Miners Foundry on Saturday, October 29.

Photo provided by the Miners Foundry/Kim Sayre Photography

“Disco divas” the Velvet Foxes debuted in February 2020 with an “amazingly upbeat, and nostalgic evening of glitter and disco and fun,” according to a press release from the Miners Foundry.

The Velvet Foxes return to Miners Foundry Saturday night at the Disco Inferno Halloween Ball, the press release states.

Lorraine “Lolo” Gervais and Cassidy Joy are back with 70s Disco tunes and moves, joined by Kate Haight, along with special guests Chris and John Kelly, and backed by the Super Fly Orchestra, comprised of Bob Villwock, Ray Sayre, Gary Regina, Jacob Aginsky, Tim Bulkley and Charlie Faber.

Gervais put together a disco event about 10 years ago with some of the same musicians, she said in the release, one being Bob Villwock, who has flown in from Texas to be part of this special evening.

“Bob needed to do a show here even though he is living in Austin,” Gervais said in the release. “Bob was not in the 2020 version and knew he had missed something special, so he instigated a reprise.”

Gervais leads the lineup of singers with sounds that “will take you down memory lane while you shake your groove thing,” the release states.

“We just have to live a little,” Gervais said. “Time is just clicking by and if we don’t get out and if we don’t make an effort and get out and have a good time, and live our lives, it just goes by.”

“That’s what the pandemic taught us,” Villwock added. “Enjoy it while you can and that was part of the reason for doing this. I want to go hang out with my friends and play some music and make people happy. It has been too long.”

Expect to hear the likes of “Stayin’ Alive”, “Best of My Love”, “Get Down Tonight” and “The Hustle,” among so many more favorites, the release states.

“This is not going to happen in the near future again. This does not happen often. Even if we were to do it again, it’s never the same twice,” Gervais said in the release. “We did learn the Hustle so anyone who can do the Hustle should hustle on down.”

“Hustle down to the Miners Foundry for some ‘Hot Stuff,’” Villwock added in the release. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The night is open to anyone age 16 and over, according to the release.

Source: Miners Foundry