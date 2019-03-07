Bolshoi’s ‘La Bayadere’ and ‘The Sleeping Beauty’ screening in Grass Valley

For ballet lovers, there is nothing like the impeccable classicism and daring performances of the Bolshoi Ballet. For the next two weeks, audiences will be treated to two timeless classics broadcast exclusively for a cinema audience on Monday evenings at Sutton Cinemas in Grass Valley.

On March 11 comes "La Bayadere." "La Bayadere" is one of the greatest works in classical ballet history – a story of love, death and vengeful judgment, set in India. The temple dancer Nikiya and the warrior Solor fall deeply in love, igniting heated passions and murderous intrigues when the Rajah and his daughter Gamzatti discover Nikiya and Solor's forbidden love. Dazzling sets and costumes, with one of the most iconic scenes in ballet the "Kingdom of the Shades," illuminate the tragic tale of the temple dancer Nikiya's doomed love for the warrior Solor, and their ultimate redemption.

On March 18 comes "The Sleeping Beauty." On her sixteenth birthday, Princess Aurora falls under the curse of the Evil Fairy Carabosse and into a deep slumber lasting one hundred years. Only the kiss of a prince can break the spell. Classical ballet at its finest, "The Sleeping Beauty" features scores of magical characters including fairies, Little Red Riding Hood, Puss in Boots, and a beautiful young Princess Aurora performed by Olga Smirnova, a "truly extraordinary talent" (The Telegraph).

The Bolshoi Theatre of Russia, one of the greatest music and dance stages in the world, was founded in 1776 and to this day remains a spearhead of Russian culture. With more than 250 dancers, the Bolshoi Ballet is one of the largest and most celebrated ballet companies in the world. Its annual repertoire of up to 30 titles per year includes classical masterpieces, rare productions and outstanding works by the most famous contemporary choreographers.

Sutton Cinemas is located at 399 Sutton Way in the Brunswick Basin. Advance tickets are available at the Box Office or online at sierratheaters.com.