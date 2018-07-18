Bolshoi Ballet Summer Encore Series in Grass Valley

TICKETS: $15 Adult, $12.50 Child/Senior. Available online at http://www.sierratheaters.com or at the Sutton Cinemas Box Office

For ballet-lovers, there is nothing like the impeccable classicism and daring performances of the Bolshoi Ballet. This summer, audiences will have the opportunity to see three of the most beloved ballets in encore screenings at Sutton Cinemas in Grass Valley. "Giselle," "Romeo & Juliet," and "Swan Lake" will be presented in stunning, cinematic excitement on Monday evenings, beginning July 23.

Guests will be immersed in the chilling, yet luminous ballet that has captivated audiences for over 150 years at the Bolshoi, "Giselle," Monday, July 23.

When Giselle learns that her beloved Albrecht is promised to another woman, she dies of a broken heart in his arms. While Albrecht grieves, she returns from the dead as a Wili, a vengeful spirit meant to make unfaithful men dance until death. Prima ballerina Svetlana Zakharova personifies this ultimate ballerina role in the classical repertoire, alongside the sensational Sergei Polunin as Albrecht.

On Monday, July 30, comes Alexei Ratmansky's "poetic" production (The New York Times) of "Romeo and Juliet," a fresh re-telling of Shakespeare's beloved classic, presented with a dramatic urgency and set to Prokofiev's romantic score.

Finally, on Aug. 6, comes a ballet of ultimate beauty and a score of unparalleled perfection, "Swan Lake," born at the Bolshoi in 1877.

In the dual role of white swan Odette and her rival black swan Odile, prima ballerina Svetlana Zakharova exudes both vulnerability and cunning through superb technical mastery, alongside the powerful and emotional Siegfried, Denis Rodkin.

The Bolshoi Theatre of Russia, one of the greatest music and dance stages in the world, was founded in 1776 and to this day remains a spearhead of Russian culture.

With more than 250 dancers, the Bolshoi Ballet is one of the largest and most celebrated ballet companies in the world. Its annual repertoire of up to 30 titles per year includes classical masterpieces, rare productions and outstanding works by the most famous contemporary choreographers.

Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema brings the greatest classics for a cinema exclusive experience to audiences around the world.

Tickets for each ballet in the Summer Encore Series are $15 for adults, $12.50 for seniors and children 12 and under. Advance tickets are available now at the Sutton Cinemas box office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com. Sutton Cinemas is located at 399 Sutton Way in the Brunswick Basin.

For more information call 530-477-1100, or visit http://www.sierratheaters.com.