Bolshoi Ballet returns to cinemas

For ballet-lovers, there is nothing like the impeccable classicism and daring performances of the Bolshoi Ballet. This Wednesday, audiences will have the opportunity to see George Balanchine’s classic ballet creation, Jewels, recorded live in Moscow, in stunning, cinematic splendor at Sutton Cinemas.

Emeralds for the elegance and sophistication of Paris, rubies for the speed and modernity of New York, and diamonds for an imperial St. Petersburg. Three sparkling scenes accompanied by the music of three essential composers, feature the styles of the three dance schools that have contributed to making George Balanchine a legend of modern ballet.

This glamorous triptych was inspired by Balanchine’s visit to the famous jeweler Van Cleef & Arpels on New York’s Fifth Avenue, and created as an homage to the cities and dance schools of Paris, New York and St. Petersburg that made a vital impact on the revered choreographer’s career.

The Bolshoi Theatre of Russia, one of the greatest music and dance stages in the world, was founded in 1776 and to this day remains a spearhead of Russian culture. With more than 250 dancers, the Bolshoi Ballet is one of the largest and most celebrated ballet companies in the world. Its annual repertoire of up to 30 titles per year includes classical masterpieces, rare productions and outstanding works by the most famous contemporary choreographers.

Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema brings the greatest classics for a cinema exclusive experience to audiences around the world.

Tickets may be purchased at the Sutton Cinemas Box Office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com .

Source: Sierra Theatres

KNOW & GO WHO: Sierra Theaters presents WHAT: Jewels from The Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow WHEN: Wednesday, March 2 at 6:45 p.m. WHERE: Sutton Cinemas, 399 Sutton Way, Grass Valley TICKETS: $15 Adult, $12.50 Child/Senior. Available online at http://www.sierratheaters.com or at the Sutton Cinemas Box Office INFO: Visit http://www.sierratheaters.com or call 530-477-9000