Bob Mora, Third Degree return to Wild Eye Pub

Bob Mora and the Third Degree return to the creek-side venue at the Wild Eye Pub on June 11.

Provided photo

After a rather lengthy hiatus, Bob Mora and the Third Degree return to the creek-side venue at the Wild Eye Pub on Saturday, June 11, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Wild Eye Pub is located at 535 Mill St. Grass Valley.

Joining Bob Mora will be Rob Holland (bass), John Girton (guitar), Jimmy Jett (guitar) and from Sacramento special guest Kenny Marchese (guitar) and Frank Jones. The band plays a mix of Blues and Reggae along with original tunes.

More info on the band and show at http://www.thirddegreebluesband.com , or email bob@thirddegreebluesband.com or call 530-272-4595.