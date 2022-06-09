Bob Mora, Third Degree return to Wild Eye Pub
After a rather lengthy hiatus, Bob Mora and the Third Degree return to the creek-side venue at the Wild Eye Pub on Saturday, June 11, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Wild Eye Pub is located at 535 Mill St. Grass Valley.
Joining Bob Mora will be Rob Holland (bass), John Girton (guitar), Jimmy Jett (guitar) and from Sacramento special guest Kenny Marchese (guitar) and Frank Jones. The band plays a mix of Blues and Reggae along with original tunes.
More info on the band and show at http://www.thirddegreebluesband.com, or email bob@thirddegreebluesband.com or call 530-272-4595.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Bob Mora, Third Degree return to Wild Eye Pub
After a rather lengthy hiatus, Bob Mora and the Third Degree return to the creek-side venue at the Wild Eye Pub on Saturday, June 11, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Wild Eye Pub is located…