Blues with a hint of red
March 7, 2019
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Red’s Blues
WHERE: Golden Era, 309 Broad Street, Nevada City
WHEN: Saturday, March 9, 8:30 p.m.
Red's Blues is a Sacramento-based Delta blues band named by bassist RW Grigsby in honor of his wife, the crimson-maned vocalist Beth Redi-Grigsby.
Joined by Doug Crumpacker on guitar and Tim Wilbur on the drums, the quartet hold a Blues Music Award, a Grammy nomination, and three spots in the Sacramento Blues Hall of Fame. The band was founded in 2012 and has focused exclusively on traditional, straight-ahead blues.
"Quite often," wrote Beth, "what is called blues is actually rock or rock blues, and the root of all modern roots music today, to me, is pretty much traditional blues, straight out of the Delta, the Missisippi Delta."
Red's Blues will be performing at the Golden Era Lounge on Saturday, March 9 at 8:30 p.m.
