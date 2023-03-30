Award-winning blues singer Shemekia Copeland possesses one of the most deeply soulful voices of our time, according to a press release.
She has performed with B.B. King, Mick Jagger and others at the White House, and has been showcased on Austin City Limits and NPR’s Jazz Night In America.
Copeland connects with her audience on an intensely personal level, taking them with her on what The Wall Street Journal calls “a consequential ride” of “bold and timely blues,” the release states.
Her new album, Done Come Too Far, continues the story she began on 2018’s America’s Child (named #1 blues release of the year by MOJO magazine) and 2020’s Grammy-nominated Uncivil War, reflecting her vision of America’s past, present and future.
Daughter of the renowned Texas bluesman Johnny Clyde Copeland, Copeland first took the stage at New York’s Cotton Club when she was eight, the release states. Upon her debut release, Turn the Heat Up, she instantly became a blues and R&B force to be reckoned with, the release states. With each subsequent release, Copeland’s music continued to evolve.
She delivers her hard-hitting musical truths and likes to have a good time too, the release states.
“This album was made by all sides of me — happy, sad, silly, irate — they’re all a part of who I am and who we all are. I’m not political. I’m just talking about what’s happening in this country,” she said in the release.
As for the continuing evolution of her music, Copeland said in the release: “Once my son was born, I became even more committed to making the world a better place. On (my last 3 albums) I’ve been trying to put the ‘United’ back into United States. Friends, family and home, these things we all value.”
She’s sung with Bonnie Raitt, Keith Richards and many others and is beloved by her fellow musicians across genres and demographics, the release states. Carlos Santana said, “She’s incandescent…a diamond.” Bonnie Raitt told BBC radio, “Shemekia always knocks me out.” The late John Prine said, “She doesn’t sound like anybody else.” She continues to host her own popular daily blues radio show on SiriusXM’s Bluesville.
Shemekia Copeland performs Thursday, March 30, at the Auburn State Theatre.
KNOW & GO WHAT: Shemekia Copeland WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn CA WHEN: Thursday, March 30, 7:30 p.m. MORE INFO: AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156 {related_content_uuid}cf471271-c52f-4e21-821b-77ef61d13a85{/related_content_uuid}