Shemekia Copeland

Blues singer Shemekia Copeland performs Thursday, March 30, at Auburn State Theatre.

 Submitted photo

Award-winning blues singer Shemekia Copeland possesses one of the most deeply soulful voices of our time, according to a press release.

She has performed with B.B. King, Mick Jagger and others at the White House, and has been showcased on Austin City Limits and NPR’s Jazz Night In America.