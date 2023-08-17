Jason Wilkins
Provided photo

Every Wednesday, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Pork Chop Jam Session with hosts Ian Garfinkel on guitar, Jason Wilkins on bass, and Monte Pork Chop Pearson on drums. Everyone is invited to perform, so come on out to get on up to get on down at Players Restaurant and Sports Bar 10161 Commercial Ave, Penn Valley, CA 95946

Every Thursday, from 5-8 p.m. The Jason Wilkins jazz duo performs. This week it is Alan Feeney on piano and Jason Wilkins on upright bass playing all the jazz standards; come on out creekside and cool off with the sounds of jazz music at T.J.’s Roadhouse of Nevada City 101 Broad St, Nevada City, CA 95959.