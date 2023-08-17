Every Wednesday, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Pork Chop Jam Session with hosts Ian Garfinkel on guitar, Jason Wilkins on bass, and Monte Pork Chop Pearson on drums. Everyone is invited to perform, so come on out to get on up to get on down at Players Restaurant and Sports Bar 10161 Commercial Ave, Penn Valley, CA 95946
Every Thursday, from 5-8 p.m. The Jason Wilkins jazz duo performs. This week it is Alan Feeney on piano and Jason Wilkins on upright bass playing all the jazz standards; come on out creekside and cool off with the sounds of jazz music at T.J.’s Roadhouse of Nevada City 101 Broad St, Nevada City, CA 95959.
Friday, August 18 Pork Chop the rockin’ blues dance party band with Garth Brooks on bass and vocals Jason Wilkins on guitar and vocals, and Monte Pork Chop Pearson on drums will perform at The Crooked Lane Brewing Company. Come on out and win the dance contest to receive your little squealer from 4-8 p.m. at The Crooked Lane Brewing Company 536 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn, CA 95603.
Saturday, August 19 Amy Clark and The Broad St Band with Amy Clark on vocals Alan Feeney on piano, Jason Wilkins on guitar, Garth Brooks on bass, and Monte Pearson on drums will perform all the hits you know and love from 7-10 p.m. at Dine n Dash Pub and Grill 1516 S Canyon Way, Colfax, CA 95713.
Sunday, August 20 The Jazz Workshop begins with hosts Rich Celio on drums, Alan Feeney on piano, and Jason Wilkins on upright bass so come on out to get educated on performing jazz music; everyone is invited to perform, bring your charts, instruments, and friends from 5-8 p.m. at Miners Harmony Music 10055 Wolf Rd, Grass Valley, CA 95949.
Monday, August 21 The Jason Wilkins jazz duo with Chris Wenger on guitar and Jason Wilkins on upright bass playing all the jazz standards. Come on out to support the jazz music from 5-7 p.m. at Brick Coffee House Café 316 D St, Marysville, CA 95901.