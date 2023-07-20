Every Thursday, you can come down to TJ’s Roadhouse in Nevada City at 101 Broad St., to kick back and cool down by the creekside while enjoying the atmosphere that The Jason Wilkins jazz duo brings to the scene. Today, from 5-8 p.m. Chris Wenger (on guitar) and Jason Wilkins (on upright bass) will play all the jazz standards.
TJ’s Roadhouse has their Rib Night every Thursday as well. So prepare your stomach for some delicious food.
Every Wednesday, the band Pork Chop (a Rockin’ Blues party band)hosts a jam session and open mic at the Players Restaurant and Sports Bar in Penn Valley at 10161 Commercial Ave. Everyone is invited to perform and have a good time. Your hosts are Ian Garfinkel (guitar), Jason Wilkins (bass), and Monte Pork Chop Pearson (drums). Just bring your instruments and/or show up to sing or just listen.
For the month of July, the pizza of the month at Players Restaurant and Sports Bar is their BBQ Summer: BBQ sauce, bacon, and bell peppers.
Pork Chop will also play this Saturday at The Club Car. Get some blues with your booze and enjoy the fine cuisine being on the scene. Saturday, July 22 from 7-10 p.m. at The Club Car 836 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA 95603.