Every Thursday, you can come down to TJ’s Roadhouse in Nevada City at 101 Broad St., to kick back and cool down by the creekside while enjoying the atmosphere that The Jason Wilkins jazz duo brings to the scene. Today, from 5-8 p.m. Chris Wenger (on guitar) and Jason Wilkins (on upright bass) will play all the jazz standards.

TJ’s Roadhouse has their Rib Night every Thursday as well. So prepare your stomach for some delicious food.