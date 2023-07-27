Pork Chop—The rockin’ blues dance party band with Ian Garfinkel (guitar and vocals), Jason Wilkins (bass and vocals), and Monte Pork Chop Pearson (drums) performs every Wednesday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. hosting an open mic, jam session where everyone is invited to perform, bring your instrument, or sing and just have a good time at Players Restaurant and Sports Bar 10161 Commercial Ave, Penn Valley, CA 95946.
The Jason Wilkins jazz group playing all the jazz standards with Alan Feeney piano and Jason Wilkins upright bass, come out creekside to cool off with the sounds of jazz music being performed every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at T.J.’s Roadhouse of Nevada City 101 Broad St, Nevada City, CA 95959.
Friday, July 8 from 7-10 p.m. Amy Clark and The Broad St Band perform the dance, party, a song for everyone tunes you gotta show to know at Sopa Thai 720 Plumas St, Yuba City, CA 95991 with Amy Clark (vocals), Alan Feeney (keyboards), Garth Brooks (bass), Jason Wilkins (guitar), and Monte Pearson (drums).
This Saturday, July 29 from 7-9 p.m. The Jason Wilkins group with Bob Kirkland (Mandolin) and Jason Wilkins (upright bass) playing all the jazz standards making the right choice at The Pour Choice 177 Sacramento St, Auburn, CA 95603.
Sunday, July 30 from 4-7 p.m. The Jason Wilkins jazz group playing all the jazz standards Chris Wenger (guitar) and Jason Wilkins (upright bass), come out and meet Chris’s dad while they perform at Mraz Brewing Company 2222 Francisco Dr #510, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762.