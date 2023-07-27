Jason Wilkins
Provided photo

Pork Chop—The rockin’ blues dance party band with Ian Garfinkel (guitar and vocals), Jason Wilkins (bass and vocals), and Monte Pork Chop Pearson (drums) performs every Wednesday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. hosting an open mic, jam session where everyone is invited to perform, bring your instrument, or sing and just have a good time at Players Restaurant and Sports Bar 10161 Commercial Ave, Penn Valley, CA 95946.

The Jason Wilkins jazz group playing all the jazz standards with Alan Feeney piano and Jason Wilkins upright bass, come out creekside to cool off with the sounds of jazz music being performed every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at T.J.’s Roadhouse of Nevada City 101 Broad St, Nevada City, CA 95959.