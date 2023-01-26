Multi-award winning guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Matt Schofield is widely regarded as one of the most innovative Blues artists of his generation. Rated in the top ten British Blues Guitarists of all time by Guitar & Bass Magazine, alongside legends Eric Clapton and Peter Green, Schofield is a three-time Guitarist of the Year, and a win for Album of the Year at the British Blues Awards elevated him to their Hall of Fame.
The Los Angeles Daily News says, “In Schofield, the UK has produced the best Blues guitarist from any country in decades. Head and shoulders above the herd.”
Schofield’s prowess has taken his band to nearly 30 countries worldwide, and has seen him trade licks with notable guitar heroes, including Buddy Guy and Robben Ford. Schofield’s iconic tone and melodic, fluid style, along with his passionate and emotive live performances have made him one of the most sought-after and revered modern Blues guitarists.
“His feel for the music is incredible. His playing is so interesting that latching onto his records will reward any guitarist.” — Vintage Guitar magazine
Schofield will perform at the Auburn State Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. Auburn State Theatre is located at 985 Lincoln Way. For more information, visit www.auburnstatetheatre.org or call 530-885-0156.
