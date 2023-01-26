Schofield-PRO-012623

Matt Schofield will perform at the Auburn State Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m.

 Provided photo

Multi-award winning guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Matt Schofield is widely regarded as one of the most innovative Blues artists of his generation. Rated in the top ten British Blues Guitarists of all time by Guitar & Bass Magazine, alongside legends Eric Clapton and Peter Green, Schofield is a three-time Guitarist of the Year, and a win for Album of the Year at the British Blues Awards elevated him to their Hall of Fame.

The Los Angeles Daily News says, “In Schofield, the UK has produced the best Blues guitarist from any country in decades. Head and shoulders above the herd.”