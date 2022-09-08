Blues and soul artist Tia Carroll to perform at The Center for the Arts

The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome Little Village Recording Artist Tia Carroll with her gospel and blues band on Sept. 10. With her powerful voice and fantastic delivery, award winning California native Tia Carroll has quietly accumulated one of the most impressive entertainment resumes in the Bay Area and has become one of the most sought-after female singers on the West Coast.

Despite her reputation amongst knowledgeable fans around San Francisco, where she’s been a club stalwart for decades, and where she currently hosts The Awesome Tia Carroll’s Radio Show on radio station KPOO, it’s safe to say that Tia Carroll qualifies as a best-kept-secret amongst local blues audiences.

She has earned a reputation for her up-beat and engaging manner on stage and audiences around the world are treated to an unforgettable show. Tia has headlined venues and festivals all over the world and shared stages with legends like Ray Charles, Jimmy McCracklin, Syl Johnson, Sugar Pie DeSanto and B.B King, Tommy Castro, Elvin Bishop, Igor Prado and Eric Gales.

Tia has been performing steadily with her own band for decades in California, and made some successful rock, gospel and blues recordings in Europe. You Gotta Have It is her first stateside studio recording of strong, original blues and soul, and interesting, well-chosen covers. She has the voice, charisma, and passion, with the added combination of outstanding song selection, musicianship, and production, to form a truly remarkable recording that will bring the much-deserved attention to lovely Tia’s talents.

Tia Carroll’s message is one of strength, resolve, and prevailing over hard times, as she delves into a varied set ranging from the Staple Singers’ classic Why Am I Treated So Bad through vintage R&B/pop balladry like Johnny Ace’s Never Let Me Go, and overlooked blues and southern soul classics such as Z.Z. Hill’s I Need Someone.

Tia Carroll brought three of her own originals to the album, including the sultry and seductive Leaving Again which has a funky 70’s feel with the wah-wah and Rhodes, the standout beautiful and emotional ballad Even When I’m Not Alone and Tia’s inspirational message song, Move On which features Brazilian guitar star Igor Prado on stunning lead. Let’s all heed Tia’s advice as she declares “I gotta message for y’all…get up when you fall and MOVE ON!”

Sacramento contemporary gospel/pop/blues/rock group Machaira is the supporting band for the evening – composed of 10 artists, ages 20 to 70, representing a broad range of diversity transposing into a musical stew. Together, Machaira blends rhythm, harmonies and a horn section with impressive solos; creating music that speaks to audiences of all ages.

This is a night of passionate soulful sounds not to miss at The Center on Sept. 10 featuring Tia Carroll and supporting artist Machaira. This performance is free to The Center for the Arts members, please contact the Box Office for details (530) 274-8384 and to become a member.

Source: The Center for the Arts

KNOW & GO WHAT: Tia Carroll & Machaira WHERE: The Center for the Arts Marisa Funk Theater | 314 West Main St., Grass Valley WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 10 | Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. TICKETS: $0-22 | Free to The Center for the Arts’ members, please contact the Box Office for details (530) 274-8384 WEBSITE & INFO: https://thecenterforthearts.org/event/tia-carroll/ or (530) 274-8384