Bluegrass finale at the Kentucky Mine in Sierra City

TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased on-line at http://www.sierracountyhistory.org or upon arrival at the Kentucky Mine Park

On Sunday afternoon, the Music at the Mine summer concert series will present a double-billed bluegrass concert at the Kentucky Mine Amphitheater in Sierra City, Calif.

The concert will wrap up the 2018 season and will feature the old-tyme mountain music of the Public String Band and the modern, jam infused bluegrass stylings of the 2016 Sammie award winning band, MerryGold.

The Public String Band is composed of some of Nevada County's finest "session players" and they will transport the audience to the porches of many a cabin that were home to the Appalachian settlers of yesteryear. They will most certainly set the tone for the afternoon and create the musical foundation upon which MerryGold will redefine and bring into the 21st century.

MerryGold, hailing from Placerville, and fronted by the dynamic songwriting duo of Jillian Secor (guitar, vocals) and Alex Stephens (guitar, mandolin, vocals) incorporate musical genres that stretch the boundaries of traditional bluegrass and can easily inspire patrons to abandon their seats and hit the dance floor.

Elements of eastern European "gypsy music" and Louisianan " bayou cajun" run rampart throughout their well-crafted original compositions. Secor possess a powerful yet intimate singing voice and Stephens ensures that their songs take off in directions one might not expect.

There will be no pre-show barbecue but guests are free to bring their own food and beverages to the show. The concert begins at 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information call Chris Stockdale at 530-862-1076.