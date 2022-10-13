Bluegrass Band Kittel & Co. to perform at The Center for the Arts

The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome bluegrass band Kittel & Co. to the Marisa Funk Theater on October 13.

Led by acclaimed violinist, fiddler and composer Jeremy Kittel (formerly of the Grammy-winning Turtle Island Quartet), Kittel & Co. ("Kid-dle and Koh") inhabits the space between classical and acoustic roots, Celtic and bluegrass aesthetics, and folk and jazz sensibilities. Some of the greatest musicians in the incredible acoustic scene, the members of Kittel & Co., have collaborated with Béla Fleck, Sarah Jarosz, Chris Thile, and Yo-Yo Ma. Brooklyn based band leader Kittel, originally from Michigan, has put together an ensemble of some of the best young acoustic musicians on the planet! Together, mandolin phenom Josh Pinkham (named "the future of the mandolin" by Mandolin Magazine), transcendent guitarist Quinn Bachand (called "Canada's top Celtic guitarist" by Ashley MacIsaac), bassist Jacob Warren, and hammer-dulcimer wizard Simon Chrisman (acclaimed for bringing a new tonal flexibility to the instrument) coalesce into a singular voice that's thrilled audiences from the Telluride Bluegrass Festival to A Prairie Home Companion. Kittel received his masters in jazz violin from the prestigious Manhattan School of Music and performed as a soloist with a number of orchestras before joining the Turtle Island Quartet when he was 25. His love for traditional fiddle music has led to him being named the National Scottish Fiddle Champion in the US, after twice winning the junior competition.

An accomplished violinist, fiddler, and composer, Kittel received a Grammy nomination in 2019 for “Best Instrumental Composition” for the song “Chrysalis” off the Kittel & Co. album Whorls, alongside prevalent composers such as John Williams and Terence Blanchard. Fluent in multiple musical genres, Jeremy composes original music that draws from a wide variety of influences including folk, jazz, Celtic, Classical, electronic, and more. With the band, the debut album Whorls was released in 2018 to much acclaim. Whorls is an 11-track ethos-centric compilation of visceral, yet precise musicianship, mostly instrumental—accompanied on one track by the ghostly harmonies of Sarah Jarosz.

The album’s first single “Pando” was originally written for the Detroit Symphony, and it was driven by a compelling violin melody that evolves from its timid entrance to urgent plight. The record’s scope ranges from buoyant rhythmic undercurrent of tracks like “The Boxing Reels” to the longingly bittersweet “Home in the World”—a song named in honor of the late journalist Daniel Pearl and a collection of his writings.

The concept of bringing people together underlies much of Whorls.

“These instruments have a rich tradition of playing dance music; they were the way everyone got down, say, 150 years ago,“ says Kittel.

“[Kittel & Co.] takes the string band tradition to marvelously rarefied levels of collective virtuosity…. thrillingly spontaneous” –Times UK.

Much more than a bluegrass band, the superbly talented and dynamic, Grammy-nominated Kittel & Co. will get your toes tapping and lift you out of your seat. Don’t miss Kittel & Co. at The Center for the Arts on October 13, 2022.

Source: The Center for the Arts