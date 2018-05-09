Blue Marble Jubilee returns to Grass Valley

TICKETS: Tickets are $6 for kids 17 and under, $18 for adults, and $42 for a whole family, and will be available at Grass Valley Charter School, or by visiting the event Facebook page or website at bluemarblejubilee.org .

The inaugural Blue Marble Jubilee was a smashing success in 2017, and will return this year bigger and better than before. The all ages event takes place from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, with a mission to "Connect — Explore — Celebrate."

A colorful, village-style one-day festival, the Blue Marble Jubilee is an Earth-centered event to inspire, educate and empower people to make a difference in the community and our world. Plus, the day will be filled with fun.

Under the pines

Spend a spring day at "California's most beautiful fairgrounds" enjoying live music, great food and fun activities for the entire family. Dance under the pines to Earles of Newtown, a nine-piece powerhouse Americana band crafting their tight arrangements of infectious original music around early era Harlem, New Orleans and "Hot" jazz, along with Texas and Western swing, creating a sound all its own called simply: "Swingin' Dixie."

Also gracing the main stage will be the Achilles Wheel Trio, featuring Paul Kamm, Johnny Mojo and Shelby Snow.

There will also be a Haute Trash fashion show, with Grass Valley Charter School staff modeling unique creations made from all recycled materials. Haute Trash is a troupe of resourceful artists who produce runway fashion shows featuring haute couture made from society's trash to entertain, educate and empower others to reuse and recycle.

The group seeks to break down the boundaries of stereotypical beauty and fashion by celebrating bodies of all sizes, shapes and ages through humor and satire.

Enter the Jubilee Playhouse, which will have fun-filled demos, and performances throughout the event, including magician Nick Fedoroff.

Visit with live wild animals including birds, reptiles, and more, being brought by Wildlife Rehabilitation. Or get moving with some family yoga or Brazilian dance and drumming with Samba Lua.

Wine & dine

Relax with some delicious refreshments including craft beer from ol' Republic, Three Forks Brewing, and the soon to be open Grass Valley Brewing Company. If beer isn't your thing, grab some wine or a glass of the Blue Marble Jubilee signature sangria.

Or, cool off with a root beer or 50/50 float — a kid-friendly version and a spiked version for adults. And make sure to take a turn on the blender smoothie bike, good for the environment and good for you.

A variety of local food vendors offer something for everyone's tastes. Get a fresh organic gyro or handmade falafel at Falafel Kis, or grab a taco or tamale at Horn of the Bull Taqueria.

If you're craving an old fashioned hot dog, the Top Dog will be there with dogs and all the toppings or grab a freshly roasted ear of corn from CA Corn Roast.

For a sweet treat, head to Knead a Donut for some delicious donuts and baked goods, or Fluff, serving organic cotton candy. For those looking for a frozen goodie, check out Tropical Sno or the always popular Lazy Dog ice cream bars.

For the children

Peruse the booths of local environmental and community organizations along with vendors peddling environmentally-focused products. Get active with lawn games and adventure activities for all ages, including a rock climbing wall and the new Bungee Run. Kids can also make a Mother's Day craft at one of the many stations included in the entry fee.

This annual festival is a fundraiser for Grass Valley Charter School, a unique pre-K-8 school offering an expeditionary and adventure curriculum.

"We wanted to create a brand new event that the whole community could enjoy, one that shows who we are and what we stand for," said Wendy Willoughby, president of the Grass Valley Charter School Foundation. "Blue Marble Jubilee celebrates what we love about our learning model; being good stewards of the earth and good stewards of the community."

The students themselves are getting into the spirit of earth stewardship and community service by creating spectacular and unique art projects that will be for sale at the event. Students will also participate in a "Kids Got Talent" show on the main stage, performing a variety of awesome acts including singing, dancing and much more.

Before you go …

Those who attend are encouraged to bring a low back festival chair and a blanket for seating, and to have cash on hand for the many vendors there. Bringing your own water bottle and beer cup from last year's festival is recommended, and you are welcome to bring your own snacks and drinks (although you'd be missing out on some great stuff at the festival).

Tickets are $6 for kids 17 and under, $18 for adults, and $42 for a whole family, and will be available at Grass Valley Charter School, located at 225 S. Auburn St., or by visiting the event Facebook page or website at bluemarblejubilee.org.

Valerie Costa is the Special Sections Manager of The Union. She can be reached at 530-477-4237 or vcosta@theunion.com.