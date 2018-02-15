Blessing of the animals at the AnimalSave Center in Grass Valley

WHAT: Blessing of the Animals at the AnimalSave Center

AnimalSave is part of the Sacred Arts of Tibet Tour featuring the visiting monks from the Gaden Shartse monastery in the Tibetan Refugee Settlement in Southern India.

AnimalSave will again have the honor of being the recipient of a ceremonial blessing from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday by the monks at the AnimalSave Center located at 520 E. Main St. in Grass Valley.

The blessing for prosperity, healing and happiness will include the buildings, staff and volunteers, and the cats housed in the Cat Adoption Room and Penny's Place — the Cat Sanctuary.

This year, AnimalSave will host the monks for an extended blessing of community pets. The monks will perform individual blessings for your furry or feathered pets. A $5 suggested donation will help the monastery with education, medical needs, housing, food and building maintenance.

To ensure the safety of the animals, dogs must be on well-fitting collars or harnesses and leashes. Cats, rabbits and birds must be in very secure carriers. There is no exception to this requirement.

For more information, contact Carolyn Niehaus at carolyn@animalsave.org or 530-271-7071 x201. You can obtain more information about the Sacred Arts of Tibet Tour at http://www.sierrafriendsoftibet.org.