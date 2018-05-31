Bless your pets

A Blessing of the Animals service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S. Church St. in Grass Valley. All are welcome.

Led by the Rev. Kevin Tarsa, with Carol Hyndman and Allison Rivers Samson, the service will include readings, songs, blessings and species- appropriate treats.

The humans will enjoy vegan snacks after the service.

If your animal friend is shy and prefers to stay at home, you may bring a photo to be blessed. A favorite stuffed animal is also welcome.

There will be an altar for photos or mementos of animal companions who have crossed the Rainbow Bridge.

Cats and other small animals are best kept in carriers for their safety.

The Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains is a progressive, religiously and spiritually diverse congregation pursuing its mission "to create a world more compassionate, sustainable and just."

In this Animal Blessing, Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains draws on the seventh principle of the Unitarian Universalist Association, a commitment to affirm and promote "respect for the interdependent web of all existence…"

For more information, contact Carol Hyndman at 530-477-0693 or countrycattery@gmail.com, or Rev. Kevin Tarsa at 530-274-1661 or inister@uugrassvalley.org.

Source: Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains