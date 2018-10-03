Birds, bunnies, beetles and beyond: Research programs of the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science at Sierra College in Grass Valley

A free science presentation will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at Sierra College Nevada County Campus, according to a release.

Since 2010, the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science has engaged in a wide range of research projects that include applied wildlife research, long-term monitoring studies, and natural resource citizen science. This talk, presented by Will Richardson, will provide an overview of Tahoe Institute for Natural Science research programs, past, current, and future, and highlight two main areas of focus: montane leporids (rabbits and hares) and Sierra Nevada Swainson's Thrush.

The presentation will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, in the Multipurpose Center, building, N-12, at the Nevada County Campus. Interested attendees are encouraged to come early to enjoy a meet-and-greet and refreshments at 6 p.m.

This is a free event and the public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

The co-sponsor of the Sierra Science Lecture Series is the Sierra Streams Institute. Learn more at https://sierrastreamsinstitute.org.

The presenter

Will Richardson is co-founder and executive director of Tahoe Institute for Natural Science and has lived in the Lake Tahoe area since 1994.

Originally a seasonal Tahoe resident (spending summers running crews for the Point Reyes Bird Observatory elsewhere in California, and fall seasons working for PRBO on the Farallon Islands off the coast of San Francisco), Richardson finally settled in Truckee in 2001, and has been intensively studying the region's natural history and ecosystems ever since.

He is slowly working on a status and distribution guide for the birds of the Lake Tahoe basin, but his interests span all taxa: he has authored papers on chipmunks, butterflies, tiger beetles, dragonflies, and the discovery of a second species of salamander occurring in the Lake Tahoe basin.

He received his Ph.D. in Ecology, Evolution, and Conservation Biology from the University of Nevada, Reno, studying bird communities in Sierra Nevada aspen habitats.

Location & parking

The Nevada County Campus is located at 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley. Talks are in the Multipurpose Center Building N-12.

Parking is $3, and you can purchase permits at the kiosk machine at the main entrance to the campus.

For more information, contact the series coordinator, Jason Giuliani, at jgiuliani@sierracollege.edu or visit http://www.sierracollege.edu.

Source: Sierra College.