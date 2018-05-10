Bikes & brews — Big Brothers Big Sisters & Gourmet Gravel team up for one unique event in Nevada City

On Saturday, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County and North Lake Tahoe will be holding the second annual Gourmet Gravel Nevada City.

The mixed terrain bicycle ride offers two distances over some of the finest gravel roads accessible from downtown Nevada City, gourmet cuisine and craft beer from ol' Republic Brewing Company, brewed in Nevada City.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Big Brothers Big Sisters' Bike Ride, started by local resident Rick Kalb, and with this event the organization hopes to continue to raise funds towards their mission to, "Provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-on-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever."

The partnership between Gourmet Gravel and Big Brothers Big Sisters merges two events and allows both organizations to combine resources, for a unique Nevada City event.

With a start and finish at the ol' Republic Brewery Taproom in the 7 Hills Business District, participants can choose from two scenic and challenging routes that cross the majestic South Fork of the Yuba river at both Edwards and Purdon crossings, while exploring the Tahoe National Forest on Nevada County back roads.

The rides are fully supported with multiple aid stations, staffed by friendly volunteers and an emergency medical technician from the North San Juan Fire Station. There will be massages offered out on the route and at the finish by Grass Valley's Radius Sports Physical + Sports Rehab.

This ride is a chance to enjoy a few hours of cycling, majestic views and some old fashioned camaraderie.

Early registration is encouraged, but on Saturday, if you feel energetic, just show up at 7:30 a.m. at ol' Republic on Argall Way in Nevada City. Volunteers working the event will be there to welcome you with warm goodies from Three Forks Bakery and a cup of delicious coffee. Off you go with your fellow riders and when you return, for that well deserved cold delicious drink, there will also be a surprise lunch waiting for you.

The full description of the routes and how to register can be found at http://www.BikeReg.com or on the Big Brothers Big Sisters website at http://www.bigsofnc.org or the Gourmet Gravel web site at http://www.gourmetgravel.com.

For more information or if you have specific question and want to speak to a live person, call Lindy Schasiepen at 530-263-5156.

Source: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County.