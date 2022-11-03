Big voice, big heart: Marc Broussard to perform at The Center for the Arts

Marc Broussard is an artist with a unique gift of channeling the spirits of classic R&B, rock, and soul into contemporary terms.

The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome internationally acclaimed Louisiana recording artist Marc Broussard to the Marisa Funk Theater on November 4, 2022, with opener Walden.

Marc Broussard is an artist with a unique gift of channeling the spirits of classic R&B, rock, and soul into contemporary terms. His father, Louisiana Hall of Fame guitarist Ted Broussard of “The Boogie Kings” nurtured his musical gifts at an early age, and the vibrant Lafayette, Louisiana music scene allowed Broussard to practice his craft consistently from childhood through early adulthood. After releasing a successful independent EP at age 20, Marc signed a record deal with Island Records and made his major-label debut with Carencro in 2004. The album featured the hit “Home,” which was highly successful on radio and catapulted him into the national spotlight.

Broussard released multiple albums with major labels over the next ten years but has recently returned to his independent roots having released several acclaimed original and charitable cover albums via his SOS Foundation (Save Our Soul). Being an independent artist allows Marc to release more content and truly tap into his creative spirit, discovering that artists are uniquely positioned to raise awareness and make a difference in local communities and beyond. He released a soul music covers album for charity in 2016 appropriately titled Save Our Soul 2.

He donated 50% of the profits to the City of Refuge, an Atlanta faith-based nonprofit that helps individuals and families transition out of a crisis. The live performance video of the acoustic version of “Cry to Me” from the album has garnered over 5 million views on YouTube. In 2019, Marc released a third charitable covers record and partnered with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge for this fitting lullaby album paired with an illustrated children’s book.

Marc continues to tour and perform to sold-out crowds around the US and Europe and is constantly tapped to play blues, soul, and jazz festivals. Broussard’s unique brand of soul — an infectious mix of rock, blues, R&B, and funk-pop, coupled with his powerful vocals — has garnered worldwide praise from critics and fans alike. His new single “Fire,” co-written and produced by Eric Krasno (Tedeschi Trucks, Lettuce, Soulive), was released in July 2022 from his forthcoming EP due this fall.

Broussard has a full tour schedule in 2022 with dates across the U.S. and abroad and has notably shared stages with Zac Brown, Bonnie Raitt, Dave Matthews Band, Chris Isaak, Willie Nelson, Maroon 5, Gavin DeGraw, among others. To truly experience Marc’s talent, one must see him live, as Marc can captivate a room with his acoustic guitar or blow them away with his full band. Marc Broussard’s performance at The Center for the Arts on November 4, is a night not to be missed, with opener Walden.

