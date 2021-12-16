Big fun with Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
Grass Valley’s The Center for the Arts welcomes Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio to its Marisa Funk Theater on Dec.16.
Bishop has foraged a lengthy and prolific career. His first professional show took place in 1962, and the country-blues-Americana artist has been at it ever since. He was an original member of the Paul Butterfield Blues Band and was inducted as a member into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. Additionally, he was honored by being inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 2016.
Rolling Stone magazine described Bishop as “a legendary guitarist whose playing is impeccable and spirited … a distinguished American player.”
The Big Fun Trio also includes Bob Welsh on piano and guitar, with Willy Jordan playing cajon — a hand-played Peruvian drumbox — as well as vocals. The group are touring in support of its most recent album, “Can’t Even Do Wrong Right,” which features five original Bishop-penned tunes, a number of other favorites, and an appearance by Bishop’s friend, the legendary Charlie Musselwhite.
The Center for the Arts reminds patrons that audience and staff safety are of the utmost importance, and suggests reviewing the venue’s current safety guidelines before purchasing tickets. Please visit thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384 for updated information on COVID protocols and safety requirements.
Source: The Center for the Arts
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
WHERE: The Center for the Arts, 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley
WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 16. Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m.
TICKETS: $35 – $55 at thecenterforthearts.org
MORE INFO: thecenterforthearts.org or 530-274-8384
