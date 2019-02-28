Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County Bowl For Kids’ Sake

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County invites you to the 37th Annual Bowl For Kids' Sake fundraiser Saturday at Prosperity Lanes in Grass Valley. This year's theme will be "Happy Days."

The 50s theme gives everyone an opportunity to dress up in their favorite greased lightning attire — poodle skirts, leather jackets and saddle shoes. All beauty school dropouts are welcome.

Each team is made up of a maximum of 3-5 bowlers, with a minimum donation of $100 per bowler, which includes shoes but not gutter ball insurance. We encourage bowlers to raise more donations from their friends, families, co-workers, fellow bowlers and anyone who wants to support a local organization that has been serving Nevada County for 37 years.

Bowl For Kids' Sake is a fun family event. A $1,000 contribution per team will support one Big Brother or Big Sister match for one whole year.

Teams can choose from three different bowling times, each an hour and 15 minutes long so it's really a quick, fun event. There will be prizes — for the top fundraiser, both individual and team, best costumes and a fantastic raffle. This year in conjunction with the Roamin' Angels and Sinbads Clubs we will host a Car and Motorcycle Show as a an extra fun activity during our event. And this year Radius Physical Therapy will provide hand, wrist and arm massages for those of us who need some tender loving care, after those strenuous strikes.

All funds raised build and support one-to-one relationships to ignite the biggest possible futures for youth, in the Nevada County and North Lake Tahoe areas.

Further donations may be raised by making contributions on line through the Mighty Cause website: http://www.mightycause.com/event/Bfks2019.

For more information or any questions please contact Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County at: events@bigsofnc.org, 530-263-5156 or http://www.bigsofnc.org.