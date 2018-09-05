Big blues in a little town

TICKETS: $20 online tickets available at oddfellowsnc.wordpress.com and at Briar Patch. $25 at the door

WHEN: Doors open at 7 p.m., and music will play from 8-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15

WHAT: Quique Gomez, Little Charlie Baty and Chris “Kid” Anderson to play a blues show

Harp player, Quique Gomez, brings his Chicago tinged blues from Madrid, Spain, with a little help from West Coast blues guitarists extraordinaire, Little Charlie Baty and Chris "Kid" Anderson, to the go-to venue for blues in Nevada City, the Nevada City Odd Fellows Lodge.

Gomez is a Chicago style blues harmonica player having made the pilgrimage from his home in Madrid, Spain, to the Windy City, Chicago, a few times. He has worked with Rockin' Johnny Burgin, Taildragger, Eddie C Campbell, John Primer and other blues greats.

His latest CD "Dealin' With The Blues," is a stroll through classic Chicago Blues on Sweet Records, recorded in Spain and mastered by Kid Anderson at Greaseland Studios.

Gomez is adept at both diatonic and chromatic harps and displays his mastery of the chromatic on the jazzy "Sugar Ray." He also makes a run through some soul and Louisiana blues.

Little Charlie Baty has been stirring the West Coast blues pot for several decades. He formed Little Charlie and the Nightcats in 1976 while playing harmonica but soon switched to guitar after Rick Estrin joined him.

The rest is history, as the band is recognized as one of the finest blues acts around. Baty left the Nightcats in 2008 and began to explore new musical ground.

Currently he performs with his trio, Organ Grinder Swing, playing blues, jazz, swing and bop.

Youngster, Chris "Kid" Anderson, was born in Norway and made his way to the U.S. in 2001 and joined Terry Hanck's band followed by a stint with the Charlie Musselwhite band. His mastery of many blues guitar styles helped him be selected to replace Baty in the Nightcats when Baty left in 2008.

Anderson's guitar playing is dazzling to say the least, moving through sets of blues, rockabilly, jazz, doing imitations of T-Bone, BB King, Albert King, Albert Collins, Lightnin' Hopkins and more. Additionally, Anderson produces recordings and masters at his Greaseland Studios in San Jose.

He will be featured on bass for this show but who knows, maybe Gomez will cut him loose for one or two numbers on guitar …

Source: Odd Fellows Hall.