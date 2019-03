WHAT: Donna Levreault ‘s “Luminous Layers” show of new mixed media works WHERE: Nevada City Winery, 321 Spring Street, Nevada City WHEN: On display through March 31 during tasting room hours, Sunday through Thursday 12 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday & Saturday 12 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Donna Levreault 's "Luminous Layers" show of new mixed media works will be on display in the Nevada City Winery gallery now through March 31.

Donna's show includes images from two series, each combining photographs with encaustic wax. "The Edge of The Water" pieces are triptychs of the Sacramento wetlands that evoke a primeval, tranquil place. The "Fugitive Flowers" series highlights the protean quality of flowers by blending images, collage, and other mixed media elements.

Levreault has been a photographer for almost twenty years and she uses the medium for exploring the mysterious and ephemeral beauty of the natural world. She is interested in the visual atmosphere of a subject rather than the details, so her images are often soft, blurred, or otherwise distorted. In the past few years, she has combined photographs with encaustic, a hot wax and resin process. The soft, sensual layers of encaustic bring dimension and luminosity to the image. She also adds texture and collage elements to create a shifting sense of what is seen and what is hidden.

The exhibition will run through March.