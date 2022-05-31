Best selling food author Michael Pollan comes to The Center for the Arts

The Center for the Arts will host best selling author and sustainable food advocate Michael Pollan to its Marisa Funk Theater on Saturday, June 4.

For more than thirty years, Pollan has been writing books and articles about the places where the human and natural worlds intersect: on our plates, in our farms and gardens, and in our minds. Pollan is the acclaimed author of nine books, six of which have been New York Times bestsellers. Previous books include “Cooked,” “Food Rules,” “In Defense of Food: An Eater’s Manifesto,” and “The Omnivore’s Dilemma: A Natural History of Four Meals,” which was named one of the ten best books of 2006 by both the New York Times and the Washington Post.

Pollan’s 2001 book, “The Botany of Desire: A Plant’s-Eye View of the World,” also a New York Times bestseller, was recognized as a best book of the year by the American Booksellers Association and Amazon.com. Pollan is also the author of “A Place of My Own,” “Second Nature,” and “How to Change Your Mind,” which was named one of the New York Times’ 10 Best Books of 2018. His new book “This is Your Mind on Plants” (Penguin Press, July 6, 2021), is an exploration into the powerful human attraction to psychoactive plants and the deep relationships humans have with three mind-altering plants: opium, coffee and mescaline. In this New York Times bestseller — now out in paperback — Michael Pollan radically challenges the way we think about all drugs, from psychedelics to tea and coffee, and explores the powerful human attraction to psychoactive plants and their equally powerful taboos.

In addition to writing, Netflix honored the author with a miniseries based on “Cooked” that premiered in February 2016 and PBS presented two documentaries based on “The Botany of Desire” and “In Defense of Food” which broadcasted in December 2015 and was nominated for an Emmy. Pollan also appeared in the Oscar-nominated 2008 documentary “Food Inc.,” which was partly based on “The Omnivore’s Dilemma.”

The evening with Michael Pollan will feature an interview discussion followed by a Q & A session and a lobby book signing. Patrons are encouraged to bring their questions and books for signing. Special thanks to the show sponsors: Colantuono, Highsmith & Whatley and BriarPatch Food Co-op.

Source: The Center for the Arts

KNOW & GO WHAT: Michael Pollan WHERE: The Center for the Arts’ Marisa Funk Theater, 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley WHEN: Saturday, June 4. Doors 6:30 p.m., Show 7:30 p.m. TICKETS: $78-$125 MORE INFO: Visit thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384