‘Best of Fest’ comes to Pioneer Park

Join the Nevada City Film Festival under the pines as it celebrates this year’s festival and take another look at those films deemed the Best of the Fest by audiences and judges alike. Food trucks will be slinging their local and regional wares, while award-winning beer, wine and other bevvies will be available as well. Bring a low-back chair, or if you want the true experience, a pile of blankets, and get cozy. You can’t do that in a theater! Best of the Fest takes place Friday at the bandshell at Pioneer Park in Nevada City. Gates open at 7 p.m., films at dusk. Tickets are $7/general admission, $5 for those 17 and younger.