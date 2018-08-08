‘Best in Show’ — Christopher Guest’s mocumentary of a Philadelphia dog show to play at Pioneer Park

TICKETS: $7/Adults, $5/17 & Under, $20/Family of four, available online at http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com and at the gate. Credit Cards accepted

WHEN: Gates open at 7:30 p.m., film to show at sunset (8:30 p.m.) Saturday, Aug. 18

WHAT: Movies Under the Pines presents Best in Show

Movies Under the Pines wraps its summer series of classic family friendly movies on Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Pioneer Park Bandshell in Nevada City, with a screening of the comedy "Best in Show" (PG-13, 1hr 31min).

Considered one of the greatest comedies of the 21st century, "Best in Show," is a wickedly funny mockumentary by Christopher Guest that makes fun of a Philadelphia dog show.

Featuring the likes of Guest, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Parker Posey, Michael McKean, Fred Willard and Jane Lynch, the movie was the second in the streak of Guest-directed improvisational comedies considered to be the standard of the genre, after "Waiting for Guffman" (1996) and prior to "A Mighty Wind" (2003) and "For Your Consideration" (2006).

This biting send-up exposes the wondrously diverse dog owners who travel from all over America to showcase their four-legged contenders. Built around the improvisational techniques of Second City, the movie is consistently just plain funny and sometimes ascends to a kind of crazed genius.

Presented by the Nevada City Film Festival, Movies Under the Pines brings in state of the art projection and sound to create an outdoor movie theatre in Pioneer Park.

Prior to the screening, NCFF will partner with AnimalSave to have its own local dog show with judges and ribbons. AnimalSave will also be on-site with information on their programs and services, plus a fun contest to help name their giant "Red Dog."

AnimalSave is a local non-profit dedicated to transforming the lives of dogs and cats in our community. They help animals and people through their spay/neuter services, by finding loving homes for animals, and through their supplemental pet food assistance program for low-income families.

Beer, wine, popcorn, soft drinks and other treats are available for purchase. Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks allowed. Outside alcoholic beverages prohibited. Ready-made picnic baskets can be purchased ahead of time from BriarPatch Co-op.

Blankets and low back chairs are suggested.

Source: Nevada City Film Festival