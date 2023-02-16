Cavatina Duo

The Cavatina Duo will perform at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Grass Valley Sunday.

 Photo by Jayati Saha

Considered to be the best guitar and flute pairing in the world, the Cavatina Duo, featuring Spanish flutist Eugenia Moliner and Bosnian guitarist Denis Azabagic, will perform for InConcert Sierra on February 19, according to a press release.

The duo has received accolades the world over. “If there is a finer flute and guitar duo in the world than Cavatina Duo, I have not heard them,” wrote a Soundboard magazine reviewer, describing them as “world-class virtuosi and brilliant musical interpreters. Renowned Brazilian composer and guitarist Sérgio Assad called them “the best guitar and flute duo in the world.” Moliner has been hailed as a “brilliant young musician” by the British Flute Society magazine.