Benefit concert aims to help humanity, inspire youth

Beaucoup Chapeaux returns to the stage, with its “magical” musical artistry and brilliant blend of instruments that enhance original music and folkloric crowd pleasers.

Photo credit: Tony Finnerty

Three musical acts will highlight a birthday benefit concert, as the Nevada County-based NGO Full-Circle Learning (FCL) celebrates “Three Decades of Nurturing New Humanitarians.” The party will get underway at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, cohosted by the Wild Eye Pub, at 535 Mill St., in Grass Valley.

Full-Circle Learning exists to help young people embrace their role as society’s humanitarians and change agents — to guide them as they alleviate poverty, climate change impacts, hunger, health disparities, prejudice, inequity, global conflict and as they connect across borders for “wisdom exchange” approaches to educated action.

Beyond inspiration for community transformation, each year the nonprofit organization funds capacity building programs, community impact grants, scholarships, and humanitarian aid among 12 of 37 participating countries, including at local California projects.

Proceeds from this event will help sustain current global programs and also help the NGO serve orphans and vulnerable children in countries now on the waiting list. Past projects appear online at http://www.fullcirclelearning.org .

The celebration will feature performances by JB Eckl, Artemis Arthur and Nevada County favorite Beaucoup Chapeaux. Led by sing-songwriter Maggie McKaig, with Luke Wilson, Randy McKean, and Murray Campbell at her side, the repertoire of Beaucoup Chapeaux transports listeners across the miles, from the Balkans to Paris to a familiar riverbed, in songs with irresistibly singable choruses. Artemis Arthur and her tight band perform stylized renditions of favorites along with her own originals. She has riveted local audiences since her move from Hollywood to Nevada County. JB Eckl’s songs range from classic rock to acoustic guitar. Best known for his tours with Carlos Santana, Tower of Power and Dig Infinity, he also solos in Nevada County.

The event will take place outdoors, weather permitting. Reservations are available by calling Wild Eye Pub at (530) 446-6658. The public may purchase tickets for $25 online or $28 at the door. (Food orders, musician gratuities and extra online contributions by check are also welcome.) Online tickets are available at https://www.wildeyepub.com/events-1/full-circle-learning-celebrates-30-years-with-a-birthday-party-concert .

For further information, call the Wild Eye Pub or contact Full-Circle Learning at info@fullcirclelearning.org .

Source: Full-Circle Learning