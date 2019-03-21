Believing the best: Dalrymple MacAlpin and friends to perform songs from his musical fairy tale, ‘Make Believe’

Local composer and playwright Dalrymple MacAlpin will be performing an array of selections from his highly acclaimed theatrical, musical fairy tale, "Make Believe," which premiered early this year at the Nevada Theater. MacAlpin will be joined Saturday at The Unchurch by InConcert Sierra woodwind player Shannon Devir on flute, as well as poly rhythm guru James Word on an assortment of Asian percussion instruments and a three piece horn section comprised of Maximus Osorio, Cheyenne Corin and Eva Floyd.

For those who missed out seeing the play, this is a great way to experience the music and story in a more intimate atmosphere. Adding something new to the mix, MacAlpin is also planning to experiment with vignette puppet shows between the musical numbers, telling stories and reciting poetry with his hand carved wooden marionettes. And you can take the show home with you; released as a double vinyl LP and CD, the "Make Believe" soundtrack reflects the culmination of three years' worth of work, and features all the music in the evening's performance plus more.

Joining MacAlpin are Drag City Recording artists Dawn McCarthy and Nils Frykdahl who comprise the well known ensemble Faun Fables. This husband and wife duo formed in 1997 and have toured extensively over nearly every continent for the past two decades. Expect the unexpected with this group, influenced by Grotowski polish theater, 12th century troubadour lyrics and Mother Goose rhymes. Faun Fablles will always keep you guessing and always wanting more. Dawn McCarthy also tours solo and has recorded several albums with pioneer folk hero, Bonnie Prince Billy. Nils Frykdahl, aside from Faun Fables, is the founder of Sleepytime Gorilla Museum and Free Salamander Exhibit, both which are internationally acclaimed recording groups.

Joining Faun Fables for this show only is a special guest and virtuoso classical guitarist from Norway, Arild Hammero. Hailed as a savior of the classical guitar in his home country, Arild is a highly sought after composer. His live shows have been aptly described as completely memorizing. Winner of several prestigious classical guitar awards Arild makes his debut in California in collaboration with Faun Fables.

Dalrymple MacAlpin & Faun Fables with special guest Arild Hammero perform Saturday March 23rd. The Unchurch, 220 Bresee place, Grass Valley. 7pm sharp-10pm. All Ages. $5-$20 suggested donation.