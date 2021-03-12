Behind the scenes with National Geographic and The Center for the Arts

A Rock Climber high above the valley floor in France's Verdon Gorge, Europes Grand Canyon.

Photo by Keith Ladzinski

The Center for the Arts continues to provide our community with unique cultural and educational programming. They are partnering with National Geographic Live to offer exciting natural adventures in an interactive online format. This series is sponsored by Ready Nevada County and is free to attend when you RSVP at thecenterforthearts.org.

Diva Amon participates in expeditions around the world to study the unusual animals living in a variety of deep-sea habitats — and how humans impact them.

Provided photo

Engage in the art of nature through National Geographic Live. Explore the behind-the-scenes stories⁠ and stunning imagery⁠ from National Geographic’s world-renowned photographers, scientists, authors, filmmakers, conservationists, and adventurers from the comfort of home. These one-time-only online events end with a live Q&A so that you can join in on the conversation.

On Wednesday, March 17, at 7 p.m. meet two National Geographic filmmakers renowned for capturing extreme feats of adventure in some of the world’s most remote and inhospitable environments. Based out of British Columbia, Bryan Smith brings stories of adventure to the screen from the South Pacific’s deepest canyons to the frozen waters of Niagara Falls. Keith Ladzinski takes on the seemingly impossible — including chasing tornadoes, hanging from massive natural arches, and swimming with alligators — to document the endeavors of the world’s most elite adventurers.

On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 7 p.m., get a glimpse into the ocean’s greatest depths — and the fascinating creatures that live there— with two leading marine biologists and National Geographic Explorers. David Gruber searches the oceans for bioluminescent and biofluorescent marine species and designs delicate and noninvasive tools for studying and interacting with deep-sea life. Diva Amon participates in expeditions around the world to study the unusual animals living in a variety of deep-sea habitats — and how humans impact them. Through stories and conversation, they’ll shine a light on this dark, cold, and mysterious world.

To participate in these interactive National Geographic Live events, please RSVP for free at thecenterforthearts.org. These are one-time-only live broadcasts and will not be available to watch later. Please contact the box office with any questions by calling 530-274-8384, visiting us at 314 W. Main Street in Grass Valley, or sending an email to boxoffice@thecenterforthearts.org . The box office is open Wednesday and Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

