‘Behind the record:’ Special screening of ‘Salt of Bonneville’ at Nevada Theatre

On Sunday, September 11, Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre, Nevada City Film Festival and Roamin Angels Car Club will present a special local screening of the 2021 documentary “Salt from Bonneville” featuring local motorcycle enthusiast Nazar directed by Simon Mozgovyi, 7 p.m. at the Nevada Theatre.

“Salt from Bonneville” is the story of Nazar and Max, two motorcyclists from the Ukraine, who together set an ambitious goal to beat the world speed record at Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, on an old Soviet bike.

Located along I-80 near the Utah-Nevada border, the Bonneville Salt Flats is one of the most unique natural features in Utah, stretching over 30,000 acres. It is also the meeting point for hundreds of people from all over the racing world, who spend millions of dollars on their quest to become the next speed racing champion.

Half a world away, in a small garage on the outskirts of Kyiv, two racing outsiders — Nazar and Max — spend all their time assembling their bike. They put everything on the line — relationships, family, jobs, homes — in pursuit of breaking the world speed record at Bonneville.

When the record is nevertheless cracked, Nazar and Max’s friendship experiences real challenges. Nazar, who has nothing left in his homeland, except for his parents, makes a difficult decision not to betray himself and his calling. Max returns to the Ukraine to his family and proves himself that he was worthy. This film is not just about a speed record. This is a film about what is behind the record.

“Salt from Bonneville” is directed by Simon Mozgovyi, a Ukrainian filmmaker, screenwriter, film editor, producer and actor. Mozgovyi studied Cinema and Television Arts at the Kharkiv State Academy of Culture (B.A.) After graduating in 2013, he went on to study an advanced-level course of dramaturgy in Kyiv, where he began acting at the DAKH Theater (2013-2018). Now he works as a freelance filmmaker.

Following the film, enjoy a Q&A with Nazar and members of the Roamin Angels Car Club.

KNOW & GO WHO: Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre, Nevada City Film Festival and Roamin Angels Car Club present “Salt from Bonneville” plus Q&A WHEN: Sunday, September 11 WHERE: Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street, Nevada City, Doors 6:30 p.m., Film 7 p.m. TICKETS: $10 INFO: All-Ages, http://www.theonyxtheatre.com

Submitted by Nevada City Film Festival

